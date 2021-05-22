UNC Health Southeastern’s heart center receives 4-star ratings for services

LUMBERTON — UNC Health Southeastern’s Southeastern Health Heart and Vascular achieved 4-star ratings across the board for performance in 2020 in the American College of Cardiology and the National Cardiovascular Data Registry’s Cath PCI registry.

The ratings are publicly available in Cardio Smart’s Find Your Heart a Home tool available online at [CardioSmart.org/FindAHospital]CardioSmart.org/FindAHospital.

“A 4-star rating is the highest rating awarded by the ACC and NCDR,” said Angela Locklear, UNC Health Southeastern Cardiovascular Medicine data abstractor and analyst. “By publicly reporting our star ratings on Cardio Smart’s Find Your Heart a Home, we can show our patients, as well as the rest of North Carolina and the United States, the excellent care we provide at UNC Health Southeastern. As the only hospital in our region publicly reporting this data, this sets us apart from other hospitals in this region.”

The Cath PCI registry is used to report all data pertinent to patients visiting Southeastern Health Heart and Vascular’s cardiac catheterization lab for a heart cath, according to UNC Health Southeastern. The data is reported for all patients, including those undergoing coronary angioplasty and/or coronary stent placement. Using current, evidenced-based research, the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association have established best practice guidelines for this patient population. Data submitted to the NCDR is used for compiling and reporting performance reports for each institution utilizing this registry.

“The Cath PCI registry is just one of the registries we utilize,” Locklear said. “Currently, we are reporting to five separate registries within Southeastern Health Heart and Vascular. Reporting our data to these registries helps us stay accountable to our patients. It also helps us ensure we are meeting, or exceeding, evidence-based, best practice guidelines. Whenever an area for improvement is identified, we have a strong team that works hard to make those improvements.”

Regarding star ratings for this registry, extensive research has been conducted to identify the optimal guideline directed medical therapy for these patients. The ACC views this as one of the most important factors to provide for long-term, positive patient outcomes.

“Currently, this includes aspirin; a P2Y12 inhibitor, which is a strong antiplatelet drug; and a high-intensity statin to control cholesterol,” Locklear said. “We are evaluated on these medications individually and collectively. Not only did we meet criteria to achieve a 4-star rating in each category, we exceeded the national benchmark in every category. In each area, we have achieved 100 percent compliance for 2020.”

With the Find Your Heart a Home tool from the American College of Cardiology, patients can find and compare hospitals, including UNC Health Southeastern based on location, available cardiac services and important information related to the quality of care provided.

“At UNC Health Southeastern, quality comes first, which is why we’re proud to be participating in the Cath PCI registry, as well as the ACC’s public reporting program,” Locklear said. “Patients can visit our profile on Find Your Heart a Home to access a list of the cardiac services we provide and see the steps we’re taking to improve the quality of care we deliver. Most importantly, with countless sources of information about hospitals available both on and offline, having a Hospital Profile on CardioSmart.org ensures our patients receive credible information about our institution enabling them to make informed health care decisions.”