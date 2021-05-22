Those that are closest to me know that I am as passionate about motorcycles as I am about my fitness. I recently attended the 82nd Annual Bike week at Myrtle Beach. It is the oldest bike rally in the country and a good one.

My older brother and his wife traveled more than 400 miles from Cartersville, Georgia, to attend their very first rally and they had a blast! We rode, people watched, shopped for anything and everything motorcycle related, and enjoyed cold adult beverages and some amazing seafood. In the people-watching category, the winner was a biker with a side car that held a dog sporting goggles and a leather helmet!

Over the course of three days I put several hundred miles on my Harley-Davidson Road King, aka Matthew McConaghy, which meant I had several hundred miles of a pretty fair physical workout. Riding motorcycles is taxing physically and it can take its toll.

There are three main areas you need to address to improve your riding: strength, mobility and endurance. Any time you ride your body needs to be ready to react to anything and everything that can happen in a split second. Changing directions, braking, leaning into turns, etc., all take some elements of physical fitness. Being in shape can make your riding more enjoyable, safer and leave you some energy to spend when you reach your destination. It also can make the difference in recovery if you become injured.

So for all my biker friends, particularly the members of RRJ Chapter #117, here is the scoop on keeping motorcycle fit:

— Strength Training: Strength training for riders should focus on legs, back, shoulders and core (abdominals). All of these muscle groups are essential for holding a bike upright when stopped, turning, balancing and leaning.

— Mobility: Riding a motorcycle takes tons of flexibility. Getting on and off the bike, turning to check for traffic, etc., is much easier when you are flexible. Performing stretching exercises before you hop on your bike and at stops can make a big difference. Also adding daily flexibility exercises or even Yoga into your fitness routine can impact your riding in a positive way.

— Cardiovascular Fitness: Believe it or not, riding gets your heart racing much like any other type of cardiovascular exercise. The more cardiovascular fitness you have, the easier it is on your heart and lungs. Riders, like everyone else, should get four to five days of walking, running, or pedaling a bike to keep their heart in shape. If you keep your cardio up you will feel and perform much better on long rides.

So there you have it, motorcycle riding takes fitness and being in shape can make your ride safer and more enjoyable. So what are you waiting for? Crank up your bike, head to the nearest gym and get a fitness plan. Besides the health benefit, it will make you look even better in the saddle.

Remember to always be safe and wear a helmet.

Kathy Hansen has more than 30 years of experience in the health and fitness field and 50 years as a biker chick. She can be reached via e-mail at [email protected]