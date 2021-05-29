NC Medicaid Managed Care health plan assignments completed for beneficiaries

What is it called when you forget you have knees? Amnesia…… unknown.

Most times inspiration hits me when it comes to writing this column. On occasion, however, I am totally stumped. This morning with my deadline looming I asked the staff at my day job at Southeastern Wound Healing Center for topic ideas. Immediately, one of our staff members said “exercising with bad knees.” They want to get back into exercising but have no clue what things they can do and avoid aggravating their knee pain.

According to the experts, one-third of all Americans experience knee pain at one time or another, and chronic knee pain is the second leading cause of chronic pain. While there are various injuries that can lead to knee pain, the majority of the chronic type that develops is caused by excess body weight. Our knees bear quite a bit of stress when weight bearing. Running or even walking when your knees are bad is miserable. With age and excess weight, the joint can wear down causing chronic pain to develop, which could ultimately lead to joint replacement. Since exercise and a healthy diet are the best ways to maintain proper body weight and, thus, reduce stress on the knees, let’s look at some good alternatives to traditional weight bearing exercises that are kind to the knees but can get you in super shape.

— Swimming /Water Aerobics: Water is a great medium for exercise to take stress off the knees. The buoyancy of the water can protect the knee joints while still getting a great cardiovascular workout. You can burn from 500-1,000 calories per hour working out in the water. Check your local gym, community pool or, if you have access to a pool, find a YouTube aqua workout and do it on your own.

— Rowing: Rowing is one of my favorite CrossFit exercises, and a great way to get in some cardio without stressing your knees. Rowing is a closed chain exercise, which simply means your foot remains in contact with a surface during the workout. This prevents the pounding that irritates the joint. Check out the rowing machine at the gym or, if you are into the outdoors, invest in a canoe or Kayak and row in the great outdoors. Rowing can burn upwards of 500 calories and is a great way to strengthen your legs, back and core muscles.

— Cycling: Cycling is another closed chain exercise that can really burn the calories. Whether stationary biking or hitting the roads, it is a fantastic way to get in shape. In addition, the movement of the knee joints during cycling lubricates the joints and actually may help with the pain.

— Yoga: While not as high intensity as the previous examples, Yoga is a great way to build strength, balance and flexibility that may aid in reducing your discomfort. Find a Yoga class near you or an online Yoga class to follow and workout at home.

These are a few examples of how you can get your fitness on despite knee pain. As always, check with your doctor before starting any exercise program and see a specialist to determine the cause of your knee pain so you can get some relief. By adjusting your exercise routine you can stay in shape, be pain free and possibly avoid more serious problems down the road.