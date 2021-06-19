Cicadas not harmful, but snakes thrive on them

With many restrictions being lifted, people are beginning to leave their bunker mentality and get outdoors. What people are encountering is the Brood X cicada revolution. After 13 to 17 years of dormancy, the cicadas have surfaced.

Despite not being overly harmful they do contribute to a negative health issue. They are loved to be eaten by snakes and none more so than the copperhead. Although it does not mean there are more snakes around now, it does mean that the current snakes will survive longer and hatch out more eggs, which will be the issue down the road.

Additionally, rural rats dine on them — evidently urban rats have enough garbage to eat that they do not resort to eating the bugs. The other big eater of the cicada feast is the mole, who typically gets them before they surface.

In the movie “Arachnophobia” one of the characters remarks that they have not heard any crickets for a while, which was a signal of a spider infestation. Perhaps in the evenings if you do not hear the cicadas chirping, could it mean a snake infestation?

In Maine, a caterpillar (browntail moth) has moved up from Massachusetts. Nothing wrong in that until one realizes that it has poisonous hairs. It causes a reaction very similar to a poison ivy exposure. The red and bumpy rash can last for a few hours up to several weeks. They have been found throughout the state and are on the ground, electrical boxes, tables — really anywhere. For locals planning on a trip to this area, it is something to remember.

I have not heard much on the mosquito front. Of course, the lack of rain should have kept the population down. As we begin to get into the “dog days” storms are going to be more frequent and with it the possibility of the mosquito population exploding.

There are four plants that repel mosquitoes, which can be grown locally. First is lemongrass, which has a natural citrus scent. Second is the eucalyptus tree, which has a sweet aroma much like a mint or pine. This is effective not only on mosquitoes but also on ticks and fleas.

Third is the citronella, which is also known as the mosquito plant. It has a citrusy smell and leaves can be crushed and spread around to enhance the odor.

And finally, there is the Phenomenal lavender, which works on fleas as well as mosquitoes.

The whole point of this is that some of these are container plants so one does not need much room. But more importantly, they are effective without having to resort to chemicals first.

Bill Smith is director of the Robeson County Health Department.