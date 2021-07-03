Don’t wait until after health storm hits to get COVID-19 vaccine

It is becoming more evident that Pfizer and Moderna are 94% effective against the Delta variant when it comes to preventing severe illness and hospitalization. There is no data for the Johnson and Johnson, so there cannot be an assumption made.

It is also very likely that the only people needing a booster will be the population with health complications — others may go years. The areas that will be hardest hit will be the states struggling with vaccination rates — generally the South and the sparsely populated western states. Arkansas is gearing up as hospitals have already hit capacity — they will be hard-pressed to serve a surge.

Every severe hurricane comes with warnings to either evacuate or go to shelters depending upon the path of the storm and the severity. Inland, shelters are opened for those to go to who prefer this mode of safety. Emergency crews are pulled from the roads when the winds reach 35 miles per hour or so. Invariably there are those who, at the height of the storm, call and want to be transported. By that time is too late — it is not safe to travel.

And so it is with the COVID vaccination — 70% of our population has put it off. If the variants hit like expected later this year, it will be too late to get vaccinated once it is prevalent. Now is the time to get vaccinated rather than waiting for the peak of the storm. Remember it takes five or six weeks to be fully vaccinated when a two-dose vaccine is used.

I was disappointed that NC State did not get to finish their season on the playing field. For a campus that has been locked down on more than one occasion and had vaccination sites all over Raleigh, there was no excuse not to have players and staff vaccinated. Vanderbilt was 100% vaccinated and therein lies the difference. This is supposed to be a teachable moment, but that only works if it is also a learning moment. My NFL team has 90% of its players vaccinated — since the roster is 90 currently that means nine players are not. As one manager said it — as we make cuts, if two players are equal, we will always take the vaccinated one — less issues with the team to cope with.

A few years ago, a high school team in our area went to the finals in the region. Unfortunately, graduation hit, players celebrated, and the team showed up barely able to play. Baseball players are generally singularly focused, so it is against their nature to take their eye off of the goal — yet they did, and the dream died. And so it was in Omaha.

On a different note, bat activity must be up locally as several have been sent in for rabies testing. Bats typically have a high rate for rabies infection and should be given a wide berth. If bitten, the person must seek medical attention. Not allowing bats entry into the building is the best prevention.

Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.