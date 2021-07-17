Acting responsibly will help beat COVID-19

Personal responsibility was a theme for several years. It was used more for pregnancy outcomes and sexually transmitted diseases as a reason why the issues did not need to be addressed. That is, if one chose not to participate in those activities, there would be no adverse outcomes.

So, we flash forward to the pandemic and the same chant is heard as it relates to mandating the wearing of a mask in public settings. The government does not need to require this act, people will do what is right, or so the protesters said. The mandate is lifted, and vaccinated people can go maskless, but unvaccinated people should still wear a mask as a matter of personal responsibility.

We all know how that went. Go to any public indoor setting and look at how many people are wearing face coverings. Since the county is at less than 25% fully vaccinated, for every unmasked person there should be three masked. This changes if the crowd is older and more vaccinated or younger and less vaccinated, but for a snapshot just take a look. I was in a facility with hundreds of people in it, yet I saw one person masked. Obviously, I left as quickly as possible.

If personal responsibility worked, seat belt usage would not need to be required. Stores designated entrances and exits, traffic flow patterns for shopping and spots to stand on to maintain social distancing — evidently as some perverse exercise for employees to go through. The fact of the matter is that many people will just do as they please until the consequence is sufficient to change behavior.

The Delta variant is not some Greek mythological animal. It is real and it is threatening. It is hunting for unvaccinated people and it is spreading rapidly.

Many families learn too late that vaccinations would have prevented hospitalizations and deaths. Simply put, 99% of the deaths to COVID would have been prevented by vaccination. We do not need to mandate vaccinations; personal responsibility will resolve this. Any father, son, brother, sister, mother, daughter or cousin would not willingly pass the virus along to a family member. Yet, every day this occurs.

If we expect personal responsibility to be the key to getting this virus in check, there are going to be a lot less healthy people around when it ends.

Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.