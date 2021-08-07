FAYETTEVILLE — Two Cape Fear Valley Health employees recently received the Patriot Award from the Department of Defense’s Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve program.

The ESGR award program recognizes employers for employment policies and practices that are supportive of their employees’ participation in the National Guard and Reserve. The Patriot Award reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide range of measures including flexible schedules, time off before and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence if needed.

Master Sgt. Leslie Green, who also is a licensed practical nurse with Cape Fear Valley Health, nominated two of the health system’s office managers for their support after she was twice called to active duty this past year. Green, a member of the N.C. Air National Guard’s 145th Medical Group, was first stationed at Joint Forces Headquarters in Raleigh and then stationed in Charlotte, providing COVID-19 support. Though she normally works with Cape Fear Valley Urology Group Office Manager Rebecca Webster, when Green was first called up, she was filling in with Cape Fear Valley Primary Care Lumberton’s Office Manager Angela Brown.

“My supervisors were completely supportive of my service to our country,” Green said. “Although Rebecca expressed sadness each time I had to call to tell her my orders had been extended again, she remained ever supportive and let me know she and the clinic were anxiously awaiting my return and were all very proud of me. In April of 2020, when I was called up the first time, Angie checked on me while I was gone, and she even had an amazing ‘Welcome Home’ display set up for my return a month later.”

Green said she was grateful to be part of clinics and a health system that were so supportive of her service and our country.

At the awards presentation, Cape Fear Valley Health Chief Human Resources Officer Denver Hopkins also signed a Statement of Support pledge, reiterating the health system’s support of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act.

“Cape Fear Valley Health proudly supports our military members by providing flexibility when they are called to action,” Hopkins said. “We understand that our needs as a health system come secondary to the needs of the country and encourage our leaders to support all staff who are called to duty. We greatly appreciate all that you do!”

According to NC ESGR Training Director Erwin Gutzwiller, the Statement of Support Program is the cornerstone of ESGR’s effort to gain and maintain employer support for the Guard and Reserve.

“The intent of the program is to increase employer support by encouraging employers to act as advocates for employee participation in the military,” Gutzwiller said.” Supportive employers are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the Nation’s Guard and Reserve units and support of the Guard and Reserve.”

Roxana Ross is Communications coordinator for Cape Fear Valley Health.