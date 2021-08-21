More Robeson County residents need to get vaccinated if COVID-19 to be beaten

Bill Smith Contributing columnist

At 34.5%, Robeson County has the lowest percentage of vaccinated residents in the state. We used to be joined by Cumberland and Hoke at the bottom, but with military mandates kicking in, their percentages greatly increased.

The Summer Reward Cards that are given after the first dose have brought out several hundred people a day for vaccinations. Actually, the concept is really similar to a discount given at a home supply store, money back for purchasing a specific type of gas, buy-one-get-one specials and grocery discounts. It is a common business strategy to increase purchases. Many of the people accessing are in the age range of those most commonly getting infected: 20 to 50.

This past week saw 11 more Robesonians die because of COVID-19. A significant number of the recent deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, as well as hospitalizations, are to people 40 and younger. In the past three weeks, more than 2,000 Robeson County people have tested positive. We are fast approaching the numbers seen after Christmas and there was no one fully vaccinated at that time. While the Delta variant has caused more breakthroughs, the thing to remember is that while vaccinated people can get infected, they typically do not need hospitalizing or wind up dying.

That being said, it does appear that the crowd vaccinated first is more susceptible to the variant. Thus, boosters are going to be recommended. Personally, I was hoping this could occur somehow mixed with the seasonal flu shot, but this does not appear to be available. Hopefully, we can avoid the crush of people seen at the beginning of the year, as there is no shortage of vaccine this time.

I was hoping this variant would move through rapidly as it has shown a penchant to spread quickly. If we were at 70% vaccinated, we could handle the cases in the rest of the population, and it would help prevent another variant from getting a foothold. Instead, surgeries must be delayed, visitors must be restricted, and hospital beds are at a premium.

Unfortunately, the days of carrying a mask in your pocket are being replaced by wearing it almost all of the time. More and more sporting events are requiring proof of vaccination and masking. It should be an interesting football season indeed.

Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.