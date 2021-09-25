Advanced practice provider joins heart team

September 24, 2021 Robesonian Health 0
Staff report
<p>Wood</p>

Wood

LUMBERTON — A certified physician assistant Caitlin Wood has joined UNC Health Southeastern’s Southeastern Cardiology and Cardiovascular Clinic and Southeastern Health Heart and Vascular.

A native of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Caitlin Wood completed a master’s degree in physician assistant studies at the Medical University of South Carolina in 2010. Before joining UNC Health Southeastern, she served as the lead advanced practice provider in cardiac, thoracic and vascular surgery at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Wood lives in Fayetteville with her husband, Michael, and their five children: Adeline, Olivia, Emelia, Michael Jr. and Matthew.

Southeastern Cardiology and Cardiovascular Clinic is located in the Southeastern Health Mall on the campus of Biggs Park Mall at 2936 North Elm St., Suite 102, in Lumberton.