COVID-19 continues to threaten our communities

October 2, 2021 Robesonian Health 0
Bill Smith Contributing columnist

It does not bode well when one takes the time to explain what it is that an agency does not do rather than what it does do. However perilous, let us give this a try.

First, we are not the contact point when one has a problem with the siting of an intensive livestock operation (such as a chicken farm), the operation of such facility or the placement of the chick waste amassed when cleaning the houses. The legislature has said counties are not to regulate such operations at all and that the general process conducted by the farms cannot be found to be a nuisance no matter the opinion of the affected homeowner. Complaints can be given to your elected state representative/senator or Division of Water Quality with the state if it impacts bodies of water.

Second, we are not the mask or mass gatherings police. Comments are received about businesses that we have no regulatory control over. This extends into restaurants, where the rules are based on the current food code — there is no reference to masking. We can advise a business, but they take it as an opinion. This has faded as the pandemic changed directions, but it could raise its head after the holidays. Mass gatherings of a continuous nature have been dealt with as an imminent hazard which is required to be abated.

Third, and the current one, we do not regulate COVID testing or vaccination sites that pop-up throughout the county. For testing, if they are working under an appropriate CLIA certificate, they are good to go. However, if it is not a “community” event, it could cost upwards of $200 for a test. The only community site is on I95 on the frontage road. CORE related activities are also included as community events (such as testing by the Lumbee Tribe).

Not all places are free, depending upon whether they get federal money or not, so the safest thing is to get the price out of the way first.

Vaccines are different as they are all provided, and people cannot be charged anything. All recipients sign an agreement that they will follow CDC/NC guidelines as to whom can be vaccinated, when they can be vaccinated and what they can be vaccinated with.

It sems like this is soon forgotten as sites serve everyone who presents, eligible or not. As this is outside their protected scope, they are individually liable for any injuries that arise from the administration of an unauthorized vaccine or to an unauthorized recipient.

Pfizer boosters are available throughout the county. However, we still need to get our vaccination rate up for first and second doses or we run the risk of another variant causing the issues Delta did because of the unvaccinated population.

Many families here have lost numerous members of their immediate family due to being unvaccinated, so there are lots of poster “victims” to serve as a reminder of the dire consequences.

Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.