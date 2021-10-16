Gibson Cancer Center now offers on-site PET/CT services

A woman was at her hairdressers getting her hair styled for a trip to Rome with her husband… she mentioned the trip to hairdresser who responded: “Rome? Why would anyone want to go to Rome? It’s crowded and dirty. So how are you getting there? “We’re flying Delta, we got an awesome rate”. “That’s a terrible airline. The planes are old, the flight attendants are ugly and they are always late. What do you plan on doing there?” “We are going to the Vatican and maybe get to see the Pope.” “Good luck with that, there are a million people trying to see him”

Weeks later upon returning from her trip the woman found herself once again at the hairdressers. The oh so unhappy hairdresser asked her how it went. “It was amazing,” the woman replied. “ The plane was overbooked so we got bumped up to first class both ways, and when we were at the Vatican a guard pulled us out of line and explained that the Pope likes to meet people once in a while so we had tea with him!.” “Oh really,” the hairdresser sarcastically said.” And just exactly what did the Pope say to you? “Without a beat the woman replied” He asked me who jacked up my hair!”

Like this fictional hairdresser, some people exist under a dark cloud of negativity. In this time in history who could blame them? With the way the past two years have played out even the best of us (me included) struggle to see anything positive. Were it not for my daily trips to CrossFit QFE to work out I would be a hot mess!

While much of a person’s outlook on life hinges on personality, heredity, upbringing or life situations, inactivity can compound things. According to the U.S. surgeon general’s report on Physical Activity and Health, physically active people tend to have better mental health. Physically active people have higher scores for self-concept, more self-esteem and more positive “moods” and “affects.” When we are active and fit, we feel better about how we look, tend to get sick less with colds and flus and perform better at activities of daily living. Let’s look at the mental and emotional downside to being a couch potato.

— Physical Discomforts: People who are sedentary suffer from many more aches and pains than those persons who are active and when we hurt we are not happy. Remember the last time your significant other was sick? In order to stave off the feel-bad blues, incorporate a good physical activity program including stretching and cardiovascular exercises.

— Low Self-Esteem: When we don’t look good we don’t feel good. A sedentary lifestyle not only causes us to pack on the pounds but actually can contribute to premature aging. Many of the changes that occur over time can happen from not getting enough exercise. Folks who find they do not look the way they used to tend to dwell on the negative in themselves and in those around them. By keeping physically active we can keep ourselves looking and feeling our best.

— Sleep Deprivation: A lack of sleep can make even the happiest person turn cranky. Ever notice how children get when they are overtired? As grown-ups a lack of sleep can make for a long day. People who exercise on a regular routine report being able to get to sleep faster and stay there. Just make sure you don’t exercise right before bed or you may have a tough time nodding off. In addition, recent studies show that a lack of sleep can also contribute to weight gain, which again will decrease your self-esteem.

— All Work and No Play: People who tend to wrap themselves up in work have a very hard time enjoying themselves. While work is important to putting food on the table it should not be the primary focus of your life. Make sure you have a healthy balance between work and play to keep your attitude a positive one.

— Mind Games: In the same surgeon general’s report, research points to physical activity contributing to intellectual fitness as well. Physical activity is linked with higher level of alertness and mental ability, including the ability to learn. Children who participate in physical activity tend to do better than their peers who are inactive.

By adopting a physically active lifestyle you will look good, feel better and be much more fun to be around. Do yourself, your loved ones, friends and co-workers a big favor. Get yourself feeling better through physical activity.