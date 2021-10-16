Newly diagnosed cancer patients to receive care package

October 15, 2021 Robesonian Health 0
Staff report
Gibson Cancer Center RN Stacie Smith, left, GCC Oncology Social Worker Amanda Bennett, Southeastern Health Foundation Executive Director Sissy Grantham, and GCC RNs Caitlin Nance and Kayleigh Kinlaw stand recently at Gibson Cancer Center with examples of the C.A.R.E.S. packages that will be given to newly diagnosed cancer patients. Courtesy photo | UNC Health Southeastern

LUMBERTON — Patients who are referred to UNC Health Southeastern’s Gibson Cancer Center will now receive a care package to show support as they begin their cancer treatment journey.

A note included with each package, called C.A.R.E.S., expresses the sentiment of the name while further explaining the C.A.R.E.S. (Compassion, Admire, Resilient, Encourage, and Support) acronym, according to the health care system.

The note will read, “We want this kit to remind you that we will always show Compassion, and we Admire you! You are Resilient, and we will be here to Encourage you. Finally, we want you to know that you have our full Support throughout your journey.”

Each package includes a tote bag with a head/neck pillow, a reusable water bottle, and cancer-related educational materials.

“I truly believe this is another great way to connect with our patients even though we continue to face COVID-19 issues that hinder us from having face-to-face events/support groups,” said Amanda Bennett, GCC oncology case manager.

Funding for the package initiative is provided by the Southeastern Health Foundation.

“When the staff of GCC approached the Foundation with this funding opportunity, our board was honored to provide support for our patients at the very beginning of their journey,” said Sissy Grantham, Southeastern Health Foundation executive director. “Projects like this are a perfect example of our mission to support the programs and services of UNC Health Southeastern, while enhancing the healthcare experiences for all of our patients.”

Anyone who would like to make a donation to Gibson Cancer Center to support patient programs can contact the Southeastern Health Foundation at 910-671-5583 or give online at https://www.srmc.org/foundation/make-a-donation/.