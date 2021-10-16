COVID-19 is not under control

October 15, 2021 Robesonian Health 0
Bill Smith Contributing columnist

Many people act like the COVID-19 pandemic is under control. It is not an on/off switch but a dimmer.

Yes, things are better, but there are far too many deaths occurring. If you look at the case count, you will note that currently our numbers are very similar to the summer of 2020 — and you may recall how restrictive everything was then. It remains higher than the period of February to July of this year. As the saying goes — those that fail to learn from history, are doomed to repeat it. Taking the slow and cautious approach works best.

For the quarter of the senior citizen population unvaccinated — as well as the 60% of the rest of the population — to be protected over Thanksgiving will require becoming vaccinated over the next two weeks. Instead, families will gather irrespective of vaccination status, and most will fail to distance. In the sports world when someone tests positive the team forfeits — because of the comorbidities this could become a life-threatening experience in real life.

There will be an abundance of news about vaccinations starting this week. The FDA will consider other brands for boosters soon, which will trigger a CDC review before authorization being given. Right after that, a vaccine for children will be considered by the FDA and subsequently by the CDC — which should result in an authorization. Since only 22% of the children ages 12 to 17 are vaccinated, one would expect nothing better than that for the expanded population. Most of the parents are not adequately vaccinated, why would anyone expect otherwise? The Health Department will continue with vaccination clinics in the evenings and on Saturdays for the time being as the eligible population evolves.

If you want to have a safe holiday, vaccinate now so that the protection is in effect. Remember Robeson County continues to be a “red” county, which means it remains in the highest category for transmission. It would take a 33% reduction in positives to begin to change categories.

Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.