Southeastern Wound Healing Center promotes diabetes awareness

October 29, 2021 Robesonian Health 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A local, specialized health care provider is raising awareness of diabetes-related wounds as part of the Healogics 8th Annual Diabetes Awareness Campaign.

Throughout November, Southeastern Wound Healing Center, an affiliate of UNC Health Southeastern, will educate the local community about the importance of awareness, early intervention and specialized care for diabetes-related chronic wounds, like diabetic foot ulcers, according to the Center. Local team members also will visit health care providers in surrounding areas to provide important information to help at-risk patients living with diabetes. These resources include the 2021 Diabetes Awareness Infographic and posters designed to encourage patients to take off their socks and shoes for foot exams at every appointment.

There are 34.2 million people in the United States currently living with diabetes, according to the Center. And diabetes-related wounds are a leading cause of limb loss, accounting for 65,000 amputations annually. Early detection and specialized care from a Wound Care Center can reduce healing times and significantly reduce the risk of amputation.

Risk factors for diabetes include age, diet, activity level, obesity and heredity. Factors that may increase the risks of developing a chronic wound, such as a diabetic foot ulcer, include high blood sugar levels, poor circulation, immune system issues and nerve damage.

Southeastern Wound Healing Center recommends the following to help prevent diabetic foot ulcers:

— Stop smoking immediately;

— Comprehensive foot examinations during each visit to a health care provider;

— Examine your feet every day or have a family member inspect them;

— Take good care of your feet and clean your toenails;

— See your health care provider to care for corns and calluses;

— Choose supportive, proper footwear.

— Take steps to improve circulation such as eating healthier and exercising regularly.

Southeastern Wound Healing Center is located at 103 W. 27th St. in Lumberton.