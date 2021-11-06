It takes days to get vaccine approved, then into arms

November 5, 2021 Robesonian Health 0
Bill Smith Guest columnist

An announcement is made that the Federal Drug Administration is ruling on COVID-19 boosters or an additional eligible population and the public starts calling for an appointment. This is roughly akin to hearing that PlayStation 5™ units are available at a certain company and immediately going to the local site to pick up a unit. It just does not work that way.

On the health side there are several steps that have to be negotiated before something transpires as it relates to the vaccination front. First an FDA advisory panel determines the merits of the action depending upon the research submitted. Their decision is given to the FDA, which then concurs or disagrees. Assuming it is approved, it goes to the Advisory Committee on Immunizations, which then determines whether or not it should be approved. Upon approval it goes to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which accepts or rejects the findings. If accepted, it goes to the director for signature and then it is transmitted to the states.

In North Carolina, the state health director can then prepare standing orders so that the vaccine can be administered. In the case of the 5- to 11-year-old population that will get vaccinated, providers must wait for the vaccine and supplies to be shipped and arrived before they can begin.

Since this is multiple steps with multiple agencies involved, it is not an immediate approval to begin vaccinating. This is the reason that providers are reluctant to make appointments in advance — one wants to wait until all the moving parts are in place before acting.

The vaccinations for the younger group should begin by the end of the week if everything falls in place. The Health Department will be open the next two Saturdays until 2 p.m. for all COVID vaccinations and in the evenings, Monday through Thursday. That is, if everything falls in place.

On a different note, we are in the peak season for coyote sightings. That also means this is when they are extremely active. They view cats and small dogs as part of their prey, so owners need to be careful. They will also rustle through trash containers if given the chance.

People should avoid coming in contact with them — typically they will avoid human contact as much as possible. They can be scared away by throwing things or yelling at them. Any bite involving a coyote is treated as a suspect rabies case and should be reported immediately.

Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.