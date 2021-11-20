COVID-19 cases have decreased in Robeson County, but dark days could be ahead

November 19, 2021 Robesonian Health 0
Bill Smith Contributing columnist

While cases have certainly subsided as it relates to COVID-19 activity locally, there are some storm clouds looming.

Looking at the national picture, areas not hit as hard with the Delta variant have now seen an upsurge in viral activity. These are largely northern states that also have had the colder weather, which has brought groups back into physical contact with each other. While the eastern states are well vaccinated, this is not true in the western plains area. Of course, being vaccinated does not prevent one from getting the virus or even spreading it — what it does do is lessen the severity.

Unvaccinated people are five times more likely than vaccinated people to get COVID-19. More stunning is that they are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized and 20 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than their vaccinated counterparts. In Robeson County there have been 11 deaths in the past 30 days due to COVID. Some were elderly and a couple were in their 30s and 40s, but they all had one thing in common; they were unvaccinated. The next couple of weeks are going to indicate what winter is going to look like here.

Out of the 423 million people vaccinated in the United States, there have been 3,198 cases registered as severe adverse reactions to the vaccination process. Of these, only 1,357 are attributed to the vaccine itself. The vaccinations resulted in death .0022% of the time. This is an amazing success story overall.

People swear by Ivermectin as preventing COVID-19 infections. This is the horse worm medicine that has been in the news lately. There is no cause and effect to the smoke screen. Saying that it prevented the effects of the virus is the same as me crediting Aleve because I have not been infected. An alleged preventive measure and whether or not you acquired the virus are totally unrelated.

On a different note taken from a scene in “Poltergeist” (“They’re here”), syphilis infections have seen a 32% increase over 2018-2020 so far this year in North Carolina. Of course Robeson County has a history of having some of the highest numbers in the state — and the nation at one point — and we have seen the same type trajectory. Perhaps social distancing was not being complied with by a certain segment of our population. The proof is in the testing.

Bill Smith is director of the Robeson County Health Department.