Ribbon cut for Gibson Cancer Center expansion

December 3, 2021 Robesonian Health 0
Cutting the ribbon Tuesday on the Gibson Cancer Center expansion are, from left, are UNC Health Southeastern Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Lori Dove, Lumberton Chamber of Commerce Chair Maureen Metzger, Golden LEAF Foundation President/CEO Scott Hamilton, Golden LEAF Foundation Chair Bo Biggs, UNC Health Southeastern President/CEO Chris Ellington, Gibson Cancer Center Administrative Director Steve Elgin and Gibson Cancer Center Radiation Oncologist Dr. Tom Walden. The 10,000 square-foot expansion includes the addition of a second linear accelerator and a fixed positron emission tomography imaging scanner. Funding for the expansion and equipment was provided, in part, through grants from The Golden LEAF Foundation, The Cannon Foundation, Inc., and the NC Rural Building Reuse Program. Courtesy photo | UNC Health Southeastern

Courtesy photo | UNC Health Southeastern

