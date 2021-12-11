New primary care clinic opens in Tanglewood community

Staff report
Southeastern Medical Clinic Tanglewood, an affiliate of UNC Health Southeastern, recently opened at 2901 N. Elm St. in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — A new primary care clinic has moved into the Tanglewood community.

UNC Health Southeastern recently announced it has opened Southeastern Medical Clinic Tanglewood at 2901 N. Elm St. in Lumberton.

Certified physician assistant Shannon Hershberger is the clinic’s primary caregiver. He provides care for general health conditions and performs health screenings by appointment for people ages 13 and older. The clinic is open Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a lunch break from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Hershberger transferred from Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Pembroke, according to UNC Health Southeastern. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in biology from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke in 2006 and a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Methodist University in Fayetteville in 2008.

To schedule an appointment, call 910-671-5395.

