Three specialists join staff at Gray’s Creek clinic

This past summer, the youngest of my three girls purchased a home and left the nest. Soon after that and against my advice, she adopted a new dog.

Now before you dog people start blowing up my email, it is not that I was against a dog, it was because Nikki was supposed to take HER dog, Bruce Wayne, when she moved. The new dog, Neena, is part shepherd and part husky and a giant. Since she is still technically a puppy, she is wide open. Nikki is keeping Neena and herself on the move with trips to the Cape Fear trail to run and walk, while Bruce Wayne and I hold things down in Lumberton.

In honor of Neena, Bruce, and your family’s four-legged friends, let’s look at how the both of you can get some quality exercise together.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, there are about 77.5 million owned dogs in the United States. That is a bunch of dogs looking for a human workout partner. Dogs, like people, come in all sizes, shapes and models, and one thing is for certain: both need to exercise. Humans and canines were designed to be in constant motion. From early history, dogs and humans tracked down their next meal on foot. Fast forward to the present and both of us need only to walk as far as the refrigerator or the nearest dog bowl to eat.

There are strong parallels between why human and dog physical activity is limited. For us it is cars, desks and computers, while for dogs it is kennels, crates and too much time cooped up indoors. Obesity, diabetes, joint pain, feelings of stress and other chronic problems also affect people and dogs in similar ways. Therefore, exercising together can benefit both of you.

Let’s look at some of the perks of pounding the pavement with your pooch:

— Maintaining healthy body weight: Lots of calories are burned for you and your dog during a brisk walk and or jog. Just 30 minutes a day can make a difference for the both of you.

— Time savings: Exercising with your pet is a huge time saver. Getting them out and moving takes care of their toileting needs, and is a great time to work on obedience training. For you it is a chance to get in that much-needed walk or run.

— Stress management: Exercise will benefit the both of you on an emotional level. The endorphins that are released from exercise can elevate the mood of both you and your pooch. According to the experts, dogs that chew, tip the garbage and perform other random acts of vandalism in your home do so because of pent up energy, not because they are getting back at you for leaving them alone.

— Safety in numbers: If you are jogging or walking, it is much safer to have a big or even a small protective dog along if you are exercising alone. Just make sure to keep them on a leash so they do not run off and get both of you in trouble.

— Keeping you motivated: New research from Michigan State University reports that people with canine companions are 34% more likely to get the recommended 150 minutes of exercise a week than are folks with other pets (sorry, kitties, lizards, hamsters) or none at all.

Keep in mind that the breed of your dog may affect your workout. Short-legged dogs like a dachshund or Pekingese will not last as long as a larger breeds. If your furry friend is vertically challenged, you can squeeze in some strength training carrying him back home!

Exercising with your dog will be fun and beneficial to your health. Make sure to pick up after your pooch, watch out for cars and, most of all, enjoy the company.