Advanced practice providers join staffs at local primary care clinics

December 30, 2021 gpsAdmin3 Health 0
Staff report
<p>Shaw</p>

Shaw

<p>Thompson</p>

Thompson

LUMBERTON — Two advanced practice providers have joined the staff of local primary care clinics.

Family nurse practitioners Blake Allen Shaw and Holly Thompson are now on the staff at clinics affiliated with UNC Health Southeastern. Show is part of the staff at Southeastern Health Center Clarkton, and Thompson at Southeastern Medical Clinic North Lumberton.

Shaw, a resident of Elizabethtown, completed a bachelor’s degree in nursing in December 2015 and a master’s degree in nursing-family nurse practitioner in 2020, both from UNC Wilmington. She previously worked with Southeastern Health Heart and Vascular and as a member of the telemetry unit at UNC Health Southeastern.

Thompson, a Lumberton native and resident, completed an associate’s degree in nursing from Robeson Community College in 2003, a bachelor’s degree in nursing from UNC Wilmington in 2012, and a master’s degree in nursing-family nurse practitioner from ECPI University in 2020. She worked as a performance improvement nurse, utilization management specialist, clinical documentation specialist and telemetry nurse with UNC Health Southeastern.

To schedule an appointment with Shaw at Southeastern Health Center Clarkton, which is located at 9858 North W.R. Lathan St., call 910-647-1503. To schedule with Thompson at Southeastern Medical Clinic North Lumberton, 725 Oakridge Blvd., Suite B2, call 910-671-0052.