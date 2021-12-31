Resolve to do something that benefits others

As we move forward and make the annual resolutions, it is again a time to feel like a failure by not keeping them. So, to avoid that feeling I have some things identified that would make every resident’s year much better.
First, putting out roadside signs is informative if they are current. Far too often, they are placed along the road, the activity occurs, and the signs are left for others to have to worry about. A good example of this is the free COVID testing site by Carroll Middle that shut down over a month ago and no effort was made to retrieve all the signs placed along the frontage road. So too, signs for political candidates with elections far in the rearview mirror remain up. My favorite peeve is one for a person who did not even get on the ballot.
The opposite of these two examples are the Shriners who make a conscious effort to retrieve their signs, maybe because they reuse them. Many of the churches and other civic groups that are having an event, or a meal are also very conscientious about the litter being left behind. And yes, by any other name, when the signs are outdated, they are simply roadside litter, not that we do not have enough of that already.
The second thing I would love to see people resolve not to do anymore, is slowing to 55 miles per hour because you are going to get off the interstate miles down the road. There are turn lanes at all exits or you could simply wait until you are near the exit to slow if needed. You create a traffic mess almost without knowing it.
Next is an educational program that a flashing yellow arrow means you can proceed and turn if it is safe to do so. Far too many people treat the flashing yellow arrow like it is a red light, much to the chagrin of those following.
Many businesses have an entrance and an exit that are different. It is hard to tell the difference except for the signs that state exit or entrance. So yes, in some instances, you are going to have to choose to park close to the entrance or close to the exit or somewhere in between. Of course, you could use the time-honored tradition of parking in the fire lane, which makes it difficult for people who parked in a legal spot to access or depart the building. This actually is two resolutions that need addressing.
So, if one does not want to improve themselves, maybe resolving to do things in a different way will have a salubrious outcome for others.
Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.