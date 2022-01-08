The Clinic at Brisson Drugs to reopen; welcomes new provider

<p>Avila-Galeana</p>

LUMBERTON — St. Pauls walk-in clinic, The Clinic at Brisson Drugs, will reopen on Monday.

Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Marquilla Avila-Galeana will provide care at the clinic affiliated with UNC Health Southeastern. Avila-Galeana will offer health care services in English and Spanish.

“I am excited to offer bilingual health care services to our community,” Avila-Galeana said. “We will strive to provide safe and compassionate care to everyone who walks in our door. We are here to create a health care connection that makes a difference!”

A Robeson County native, Avila-Galeana lives in St. Pauls with her husband, Francisco; their two daughters, and one son.

She has a special interest in women’s health, having worked on the Maternal/Child Health Services unit at UNC Health Southeastern for six years. She also worked with the women’s health program for two years and as an interpreter for four years, both at the Robeson County Health Department.

She obtained a bachelor’s degree in nursing from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke in 2015. She completed a master’s degree in nursing, with a family nurse practitioner focus, from Duquesne University School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 2021.

The Clinic at Brisson Drugs, located at 217 West Broad St., is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and specializes in providing quality treatment for patients of all ages for conditions including flu, bladder infections, blood sugar testing, camp and school physicals, cholesterol screening, common vaccinations, earaches, insect bites and stings, acne, minor wounds, sinus infections and other minor health issues. No appointment is necessary.