Provider joins Digestive Health Clinic

Staff report
<p>Callahan</p>

LUMBERTON — Kimberly Callahan has joined the staff at UNC Health Southeastern’s Southeastern Digestive Health Center.

“I believe in treating each patient as if he/she/they were a close family member,” the family nurse practitioner said. “I also believe in empowering patients to ask questions and be partners in their care.”

Callahan treats patients throughout their life span and has extensive experience in treating patients of all ages in acute and outpatient settings, according to UNC Health Southeastern. She plans to treat pediatric patients in the near future so they don’t have to travel as far for specialty care.

Within gastroenterology, Callahan has a special interest in hepatitis, liver disease, and the relationship of mental health to gastrointestinal health, according to UNC Health Southeastern.

Callahan completed a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Emory University in Atlanta in 2000 and a master’s degree in nursing with family nurse practitioner training at North Georgia College and State University in Dahlonega, Georgia, in 2008. She is a certified breastfeeding specialist and has completed training in adult and pediatric forensic nurse examination.

A native of Macon, Georgia, Callahan currently resides in Hope Mills. She has two daughters.

Southeastern Digestive Health Center is located at Southeastern Health Park, located at 4901 Dawn Drive in Lumberton. To schedule an appointment with Callahan call 910-738-3103.