Cape Fear Valley Health Pavilion North testing site to remain closed next week

January 28, 2022 gpsAdmin3 Health, Top Stories 0
Staff report

Related Articles

    FAYETTEVILLE – Cape Fear Valley Health’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Cape Fear Valley Health Pavilion North will remain closed next week because of continuing issues with testing supplies, according to the health system.

    The testing site, which is located at 6387 Ramsey St. in Fayetteville, was also closed this week because of supply issues. The site had previously been open Tuesdays through Fridays since Oct. 21, 2021. The vaccination clinic at the same location will remain open.

    Other outpatient testing locations in the health system, such as primary care clinics and Emergency Departments, are only offering COVID-19 testing to patients who are symptomatic. Patients who would like a COVID-19 test for travel, return to school, or possible exposure will not be tested at these locations.

    Source: Cape Fear Valley Health

    Related Articles