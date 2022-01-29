UNC Health Southeastern receives United Hero designation

Staff report
Family nurse practitioner Aundrea Emanuel, center, is shown holding the United Hero award with, from left, UNC Health Southeastern Senior Vice President and COO Lori Dove, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joe Roberts, and President and CEO Chris Ellington. Courtesy photo | UNC Health Southeastern

LUMBERTON — Patients’ responses to surveys paved the way for UNC Health Southeastern to receive the United Hero Award.

Receipt of the award is based on patient experience survey scores of at least 80%. The award is presented by United Healthcare to recognize the outstanding efforts of health care providers.

“At UNC Health Southeastern, providers take pride in caring for the community,” said Dr. Joe Roberts, UNC Health Southeastern vice president and chief medical officer. “It truly is neighbors caring for neighbors as many of our providers are originally from Robeson and surrounding counties. Our providers obtain much satisfaction from helping people and this becomes evident in their ‘bedside manner.’ At some organizations, this has to be taught, but at Southeastern, I feel like this comes natural to our providers. We strive to improve our patient experience at Southeastern and I am so happy that United Health is recognizing this effort.”

Family nurse practitioner Aundrea Emanuel of Southeastern Medical Clinic Fairmont achieved the highest patient experience survey scores among UNC Health Southeastern Physician Services providers.

“I personally strive to provide safe, compassionate, and quality health care,” Emanuel said. “My goal is to assist my patients in all aspects of their life to improve their overall well-being.”

In addition to the award, UNC Health Southeastern will be recognized in the February 2022 issue of Renew magazine, United Healthcare’s member magazine, along with others who have achieved this goal.