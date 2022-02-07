Pictured are from left to right: Lyndsey Walter, UNC Health Southeastern Manager, Labor and Delivery/Obstetrics; Dr. Donald McKinley, UNC Health Southeastern Medical Director for Obstetrics/Gynecology; Doris Robeson, Perinatal Nurse Champion, North Carolina Perinatal Region V, Community Care of the Lower Cape Fear; Dr. Anita Thurman, UNC Health Southeastern Director for Women and Children’s Health Services; Antonia Clark, UNC Health Southeastern Educational Services Manager; Candy Watson, UNC Health Southeastern Manager, Pediatrics/NICU; Joy Wright, UNC Health Southeastern Education Department; Dr. Steve Parsons, UNC Health Southeastern Neonatologist and NNP Deborah Parker, UNC Health Southeastern Neonatology Advanced Practice Practitioner. Courtesy photo | UNC Health Southeastern

Courtesy photo | UNC Health Southeastern

Community Care of the Lower Cape Fear recently donated a MamaNatalie simulator, an infant simulator and reference books to the Maternal/Child Health Services department of UNC Health Southeastern. The items, valued at $6,500, were identified as needed equipment and resources after a needs assessment by the regional program that oversees money to minimize maternal morbidity in the Cape Fear region. Continuing education courses also were awarded for staff education through the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses.

