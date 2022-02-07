Community Care of the Lower Cape Fear recently donated a MamaNatalie simulator, an infant simulator and reference books to the Maternal/Child Health Services department of UNC Health Southeastern. The items, valued at $6,500, were identified as needed equipment and resources after a needs assessment by the regional program that oversees money to minimize maternal morbidity in the Cape Fear region. Continuing education courses also were awarded for staff education through the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses.