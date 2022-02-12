It always amazes me how Facebook puts ads on my page that are of interest to me. They hit the Kathy Hansen Trifecta: wine, motorcycles and fitness!

The other day a T-shirt caught my eye as a potential gift for my fella. I prefer to run but since his retirement from the Army he prefers a 4-mile “power” walk every day. But I digress; back to the gift.

It was a T-shirt lettered with “RUN” spelled backwards so it read “NUR.” So that will be a “NUR” for me. Even if running is a “NUR” for you, it is vital to incorporate some type of cardiovascular exercise into your life.

According to The American Heart Association, this year an estimated 1.2 million Americans will suffer a new or recurrent heart attack. One in three deaths in the United States are attributed to heart disease. While heredity can play a part, our lifestyle choices are a much larger contributor. Take a moment to think about your own family and friends. How many of you know one or more persons who have suffered a heart attack or had a heart-related surgery or procedure? As February is Heart Month — not just the chocolate variety — let’s look at the heart healthy benefits of exercise.

Strengthens your heart muscle: Exercise strengthens your heart and improves circulation.

Lowers cholesterol and triglycerides: LDL, or bad cholesterol and triglycerides, can clog your arteries and cause a heart attack or stroke. Cardiovascular exercise, combined with a healthy diet, can lower these levels and thus lower you chance of heart disease.

Lowers blood pressure: High blood pressure is considered the silent killer because many times there are no symptoms until something bad happens. Keeping your blood pressure managed is easier if you exercise. Lower body fat levels and a more efficient and strong heart from being fit can lower BP levels.

Lowers stress: While stress is not a direct cause of heart disease, it is a contributing factor. When we are stressed, our blood pressure elevates, which can contribute to stroke or heart attack. Exercise releases chemicals in the brain that make us happier and less stressed.

Experts recommend at least five days per week of cardiovascular exercise (walking, biking, running, swimming, etc.) for 30 minutes or more to keep your heart healthy. Also, mixing in a little strength training to keep your body fat lower is also a great idea to keep your heart beating strong. Keep an eye on your blood pressure, have regular check-ups and let your doctor know if you are having any chest pain either with or without exercise.

As always, before you start any exercise program, run it by them as well.

If you want more information on keeping your heart healthy, check out all the FREE Heart Month Events sponsored by UNC Health Southeastern. They have some virtual events and a walking event at Biggs Park Mall. Go to https://www.srmc.org/about-us/news/2021/ourhearts-in-action—-heart-month-2022/ for more information.

