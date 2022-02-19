RALEIGH — North Carolina residents are urged by the state’s top health agency to seek mental health support during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

That support can be found through the Hope4NC helpline, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The helpline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week via call, text or chat. It can be reached by dialing 1-855-587-3463.

“The pandemic has led to nearly every North Carolinian experiencing stress, anxiety, loss and other threats to their mental health and wellness,” said Kody H. Kinsley, NCDHHS secretary. “No one should feel alone in this moment. Remember that speaking up and seeking help is an empowering first step toward recovery.”

The Hope4NC helpline provides free and confidential emotional support and connects people with counseling referrals and community resources, according to NCDHHS. Hope4NC can also help people who do not have insurance find behavioral health, mental health and substance use services.

“The Hope4NC helpline services, along with other efforts by the department, are intentionally designed to provide better links to care and support for individuals with mental health needs, recognizing that there are often unique challenges in historically marginalized communities,” said Victor Armstrong, NCDHHS chief Health Equity officer.

The Hope4NC helpline offers emotional support and resources for all, including underserved populations as part of these overall efforts, according to the health department. Spanish-language assistance is also available.

North Carolina native and hip-hop artist Rapsody has produced a video to help spread the word about Hope4NC. People are encouraged to view the video and share it with others who may need the encouragement.

“Seeking help for mental health issues is as important as seeking help for physical health issues, and Hope4NC is here to help,” said Deepa Avula, director for the Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Use Services.

The Hope4NC Helpline responds to texts and calls. Online chat is also available via the Hope4NC website. Additional resources and information on staying physically and mentally healthy can be found on the Wellness Resources webpage on the NCDHHS COVID-19 website: covid19.ncdhhs.gov.

The initial phase of the Hope4NC program was funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency in coordination with the Center for Mental Health Services within the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Funding for the ongoing helpline is through the SAMHSA Community Mental Health Services Block Grant.