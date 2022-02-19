As the Super Bowl was playing out, it was announced that one of the party favorites had encountered problems. Specifically, avocados were no longer being shipped from Mexico.

My knee-jerk reaction said the reason was because of salmonella, hepatitis, unsanitary gathering processes or a contaminated water source. This generally happens several times a year when it relates to tomatoes, onions, melons and lettuce, so why not avocados?

In actuality this was not a health issue but a cops and robber problem. Because of the value of the crop the cartel had wanted a share of the income and threats had been made to US inspectors to the extent that entry into the United States was stopped until the threat assessment was completed.

Mexico is the largest producer of avocados, but like many things, California has numerous farms devoted to this crop. While some think an avocado is a vegetable and others think of it as a fruit, it actually is in the berry family. The avocado has a wealth of nutrients and is noted for its fiber, B6, vitamin C, potassium, vitamin E, folate and copper content.

If avocados are consumed regularly, their health benefits are substantial. Avocados protect against heart disease, improve overall diet quality and promote gut health. Additionally, it protects the eyes, lowers blood pressure and cholesterol, fights cancer, helps reduce congenital disabilities, reduces arthritis, controls diabetes, nourishes the skin and helps with weight loss.

And I thought people just liked the guacamole for the taste! Now the deep-fried chip, that is a different story.

Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.