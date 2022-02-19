LUMBERTON — February is American Health Month and UNC Health Southeastern has scheduled events to bring awareness about the importance of being heart healthy, heart disease and healthy living.

On Tuesday Advanced Practice provider Sharleen Glass of Southeastern Cardiology and Cardiovascular Clinic will address heart health during a Talk to Me Tuesday seminar from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Community Health Education Center located in Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton. Another event is a telehealth booth demonstration on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon at Mohr Plaza, located at 400 Martin Luther King Drive in Lumberton. Call Abby Kinlaw at 910-734-3657 for more information.

UNC Health Southeastern urges area residents to join @TheHeartTruth on social media this #HeartMonth to spread the word that when people take time daily to be heart healthy, those small acts help protect #OurHearts.

Residents are asked to consider showing their support by wearing red shoes or shoe laces to promote walking and heart awareness; decorating work areas, offices, departments, clinics, businesses, etc., in red; and eating a red apple or apple slices for a heart-healthy daily snack.

For more information on heart month initiatives, call 910-671-5593 or visit srmc.org or www.nhlbi.nih.gov/ourhearts.