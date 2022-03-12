This past weekend myself and my three “sisters from another mister” spent our annual March Birthday Palooza eating and drinking our way through the Bavarian-style Village of Helen, Georgia. One of the shops we visited was filled with chocolate, which one of the crew had given up for Lent. Good friend that I am, I offered to hold a bag of chocolate-covered espresso beans hostage for her until Easter Sunday.

Lent is a religious observation of the 40 days before Easter. In the Anglican tradition, on the Tuesday before the season begins, we use up all the cooking oil in the church and throw down stacks of pancakes along with sausage and bacon until we can eat no more. Afterwards, we sit back, relax and enjoy music and fellowship. The following day, Ash Wednesday, we begin the 40 Days of Lent, which, for many, means a time for physical as well as spiritual renewal. The word Lent actually means “spring or Springtide.”

Individuals who observe Lent may use it as a time to give up bad habits and to cultivate new and healthier ones. They may start fitness programs, healthy eating plans, or give up bad habits such as smoking. For Lent 2022, I have given up my Starbucks addiction, and am trying to be less grumpy. No matter what you would like to change or improve, there is no better time than now to make adjustments to your routine. Here is a recipe for making your Springtide a springboard into swimsuit season.

1. Pick Your Poison: Choose one or two bad habits you would like to change and start there. It could be your diet, smoking, your stress level, or whatever makes you feel unhealthy. Write them down on a piece of paper and stick them on your bathroom mirror to remind you of what you are trying to give up.

2. Set a Timeframe: Once you pick the habits you want to work on, set a timeframe for giving them up. I use the 40 days before Easter because it is easy to remember. You can also choose another significant date, such as your birthday, a special event or your family vacation, as a target time frame to behave.

3. Out with Bad: Once you figure out what you want to give up from your routine, find a healthy alternative to add. For example, trade 30 minutes online for 30 minutes of walking, ice cream for low-fat yogurt, and trade out a cigarette for a stick of gum.

4. Transition is the Key: If you are a die-hard French fry eater, it would be impossible to quit cold turkey. Try cutting down to ordering the small fries and then graduate to the side salad. If you want to quit smoking or lose weight, talk to your health care provider or enroll in a program.

5. Find a new Fitness Activity: Check out something new and different to do for your fitness activity. If you get bored with an activity, you are far less likely to stick to it. My personal favorite is CrossFit; take a class and see what you think.

6. Stay Strong: Old habits are hard to break and new routines difficult to establish. Keep focused on the reasons you are doing it and keep your attitude positive.

Whether you call it Lent or Springtide, this 40-day season of renewal can benefit your health tremendously. If you can last through 40 days, it is likely that you can carry on the changes throughout the rest of the year and be healthier for it. Don’t sweat it if you missed the start date, which was March 2, you can jump right in with the rest of us starting today! And always consult with your physician before starting any type of fitness routine.

Kathy Hansen has more than 30 years of experience in the health and fitness field. She can be reached via e-mail at [email protected]