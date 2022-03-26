RALEIGH — With the arrival of spring, the American Red Cross is urging area residents to help save lives by giving blood and platelets while they celebrate the coming of warmer weather.

“It’s officially spring! As the weather warms up and the latest COVID-19 surge continues to slow, many people are looking forward to meeting up with family and friends. At the start of this new season, the American Red Cross encourages the community to play an important role in helping save lives by making blood or platelet donation part of their spring plans,” a Red Cross release reads in part.

While the Red Cross is grateful to the hundreds of thousands of individuals who have rolled up a sleeve to give in early 2022 it is important to remember donated blood has a limited shelf life, so supplies must be constantly replenished.

“In the days and weeks ahead, it’s critically important to maintain a readily available blood supply. Donors can make an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767),” the release reads.

Everyone who donates April 1-18 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Potential donors are reminded that the Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies after vaccination or past exposure, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.

Plasma from routine blood, platelet and plasma donations that have high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used as convalescent plasma to meet potential future needs of COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems.

The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose infection.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows high standards of safety and infection control, and takes additional precautions, such as face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.