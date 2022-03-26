Takeoff for UNC Health Southeastern Foundation event at Lumberton airport

LUMBERTON — The 29th UNC Health Southeastern Foundation, An Enchanted Evening Gala of Grateful Giving has been scheduled for May 6 at the Southeastern Agricultural Center in Lumberton.

All proceeds from the gala, presented by Robins & Morton, will benefit the Equip. Empower. Enrich. campaign to provide direct resources for UNC Health Southeastern employee advancement through continuing education, advanced training and certifications.

The JAVA Band, sponsored by Robeson County Board of Commissioners, will provide the evening’s entertainment.

A variety of sponsorship opportunities are available for Robeson County’s premiere black-tie event, as well as individual tickets, which cost $175. Space is limited.

Dr. and Mrs. Josh Freeman, DNP, and Mr. and Mrs. Channing Jones will serve as this year’s gala co-chairs. Farrin and Josh Freeman are both UNC Health Southeastern care providers. Emily and Channing Jones serve Robeson County in development and public relations leadership roles. Channing Jones has served as a UNC Health Southeastern Foundation board member since 2014.

“Our gala chairpersons epitomize passion for our healthcare system and our beloved county,” said Sissy Grantham, UNC Health Southeastern Foundation executive director. “With their help and a dedicated committee, we are going to be able to come back together to support one of our community’s greatest assets — the health care professionals who help keep us well, heal us and save us. After years of arduous work required of health care professionals, we could think of no better funding opportunity than Equip. Empower. Enrich. to advance those individuals healing our community.”

The gala is always a fun-filled evening that celebrates the accomplishments of UNC Health Southeastern Foundation supporters and, most importantly, ensures the continued funding for growth and development of quality healthcare provided by UNC Health Southeastern.

On Tuesday, the 29th Annual Gala of Grateful Giving Takeoff, or kickoff, was held at the Lumberton Regional Airport, home to the office of Robeson County Economic Development.

The Foundation credits the gala’s long success to a supportive community, a talented gala committee, and devoted past gala chairs. Twenty-five volunteers and staff members met to discuss the theme, formulate a plan for decorating, share goals, and learn about how the gala funds will support UNC Health Southeastern as well as prepare event invitations for mailing.

Since 1993, the UNC Health Southeastern Foundation Gala has contributed approximately $2.3 million to advance and promote UNC Health Southeastern and the services the organization provides.