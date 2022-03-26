Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis presents on Monday a proclamation declaring March 30, 2022, as Doctors’ Day in the City of Lumberton, N.C., to a group of UNC Health Southeastern administrators, physicians and providers. Pictured at the presentation are, from left, Emergency Medicine Resident Dr. Gabe Gomez, Internal Medicine Resident Dr. Silviya Perookunnel, Family Medicine Resident Dr. Alexander Johnson, UNC Health Southeastern President Chris Ellington, Mayor Davis, UNC Health Southeastern Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joe Roberts, UNC Health Southeastern Medical Staff President and Orthopedist Dr. Eric Breitbart, Urogynecologist/OB/GYN Dr. Johnny Wright Jr., and Physician Assistant Tyler Dial, representing advanced practice providers throughout the system. The proclamation, in part, encourages all citizens of Lumberton to “recognize our local physicians for the leadership they provide in prevention and treatment of illness and injury.”