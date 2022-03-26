Ever since my Achilles tendon repair this past September I have been on the struggle bus when it comes to footwear. For me, I have two basic issues: fit and comfort.

Part of my surgery involved removing some bone from the back of my heel, which resulted in my left foot being smaller than my right by at least about a half size. My normal size 8s slide around on my left foot and, if I size down, my right foot is squeezed in. I also am not quite to the point where I can negotiate what I call “girl” shoes, aka, any sort of heel. So since I became cast and boot free, I have been more into comfort than fashion and, to tell you the truth, I have noticed a big difference in how my body feels overall.

Shoes have been around since the prehistoric age. While the first shoes were basically designed just to keep one’s feet warm and possibly to outrun dinosaurs, they eventually evolved to sandals, then close-toed, a heel was added (men’s shoes first by the way), to the trillions of styles available to us today. While some shoes are designed with comfort in mind, the majority, unfortunately, are made more for looks and are downright uncomfortable.

The shoes we wear can affect our overall health. Not only do bad shoes affect the health of our feet, they can contribute to the health of our legs, knees, hips, back and neck. Therefore, for the sake of overall health, always choose footwear that is supportive and comfortable. Forgoing fashion for comfort will lead to better overall health.

Since my surgery, I have purchased a few brands that have worked wonders for me. I have listed them below, but you can do your own research and find what is best for your feet.

1) Hey Dudes: These shoes sound like they are for guys only but they also have women’s shoes. They are not only stylish but are great for your feet. They are lightweight, comfortable and have memory foam insoles to lessen impact. They also are super in style right now, so your kids and grandkids will think you are cool. I have two pair of loafers and even a pair of boots. Costs range from $60 to $100. You can find them at heydudes.com or locally at Jernigan’s and Cross Creek Mall at Journey’s.

2) Oofos: If sandals are more your style, take a look at Oofos. According to their website, their shoes are considered “recovery” shoes. They tout a patented footbed that cradles and supports arches to reduce energy exertion in the ankles by up to 47%, compared to competitors’ footwear. So walking is easier. Recovery is faster. I just got a pair of their slides and I love them. They also have shoes for active professions, where folks are on their feet all day. Oofos run anywhere from $40 to $60 and can be purchased at Amazon or directly from the Oofos website.

3) On Cloud: For exercising, particularly running and walking, I invested in a pair of On Clouds. They have what they call “cloud tech.” Basically, the cushioning system only engages at impact. These shoes are super comfortable and, yet again, they are what all the cool kids are wearing! OCs average around $100 and up.

So for me at this point I am mostly all in for comfort shoes. If you see me in church I might be attempting a pair of super low girl shoes but nothing too crazy. If you are having serious foot issues, please consult with your physician. And remember, if you take care of your feet, they will take care of you.

Kathy Hansen has more than 30 years of experience in the health and fitness field. She can be reached via e-mail at [email protected]