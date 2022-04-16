Recently White House personnel and Congressional staff members tested positive for COVID. The Northeast, including New York, has seen a major increase in cases. And on the heels of that, Philadelphia announced an indoor mask mandate.

Uh-oh, here we go again! Or maybe not.

Philadelphia’s mandate was put in place despite being considered a low transmission area. The thinking of local leaders was with so many vulnerable populations, an extra layer of protection is needed for that city specifically.

Recently, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention went from tracking cases as a major determinant to watching hospital admissions and capacity to determine the plight of a community. With so many people taking home tests what does case count and positivity rate really mean when most positive tests are not in the reporting system? Locally, there is really no stomach for law enforcement to enforce face mask requirements — in the case of Philadelphia it is the health inspectors who have become the mask police and that is not going to happen in many places.

So many people got the Omicron variant that there is some level of immunity in the community. While the individuals would be better protected if vaccinated and boosted, the same people who refuse to mask have not vaccinated either and talking to them is wasting two people’s time. With the new treatment, Paxlovid, readily available and found to be 90% effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths, there is another tool in the box to use.

Yet there are immune compromised individuals and others who do not need to be exposed. It would be thoughtful to possibly mask when visiting such populations to reduce the risk.

Most of us will not see additional restrictions put in place because of the new parameters nor are they warranted from what I know at this time.

If the “me” crowd could think “us” and act in a conscientious manner, we will continue to escape the pandemic. And the “me” group is not just one generation; some people just never will advance to the next stage of development.

Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.