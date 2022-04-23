This past week, I was out for some adult beverages with my usual crew when one of my friends noticed a blemish on me and remarked, “You need to get that looked at.”

I waved her off and said, “It’s just a red spot. I have had it for a while, and look, I have them on my arm, too. I am sure they are no big deal.”

As this particular friend never takes no for an answer and most likely would have dragged me to the doctor regardless, I obliged and made myself an appointment with a dermatologist. A total body scan and five biopsies later, at press time, I am awaiting word as to exactly all of what she sent away turns out to be. Whether or not they are full blown skin cancer, pre-cancer or something in-between, I have done a number on myself from years in the sun.

Although as a grown-up I think I have been pretty good about being sun safe, wearing a hat all the time and sunscreen most of the time, the damage I did as a young person is most likely the cause of my current situation. Even still, I know that I have room for improvement when it comes to keeping myself safe from the harmful rays of the sun.

So today as I wait to see what my next course of action may be, I thought it was a good idea to get you all some information on how to keep you and your loved ones’ skin safe from sun damage while enjoying exercising in the great outdoors.

Exercising outside increases your risk for skin-related cancers. Not only does spending more time in the sun contribute to your increased risk of cancer, but also the lack of protective clothing, inevitable excess sweat, and unreliable sunscreen choices. Even though this is the most severe reaction to UV rays, mild reactions can still occur. This can include sunburn, skin texture changes, and premature aging (thick, wrinkled and leathery skin).

Knowing these detrimental effects does not mean you should halt outside activities all together. The sun is our primary source of absorbing Vitamin D, which increases our abilities to absorb calcium for stronger and healthier bones. In order to keep your outdoor exercise routine going strong, check out these tips for safe exercise in the sun:

— Look for the shade: When exercising outdoors, seek shade as much as possible. When I am golfing, I get plenty of shade by hitting my ball into the woods! Also avoiding the hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. when UV rays are at the highest offers the best protection.

— Wear protective clothing: Outdoor sports clothing is now manufactured with UV protection. Wear a hat, long sleeves, if possible, and clothes that block the sun but still are cooling. I just found some 50 UV cooling protection forearm sleeves on Amazon to wear for golf and riding my Harley.

— Sunscreen, sunscreen, sunscreen! I cannot emphasize enough the role of a good sunscreen in protecting your skin. You need a broad spectrum one that blocks both UVA and UVB rays and SPF of a minimum of 15. I suggest 50 to be extra safe. Make sure the sunscreen contains zinc oxide, is a sports brand so it stays put better, and reapply as often as recommended. Also, make sure to use a face-specific brand to avoid getting one in your eyes that is going to burn.

So there you have it, the 411 on staying safe in the sun. You only have the skin you are born with, take care of it and enjoy your outside activities safely!

Kathy Hansen has more than 30 years of experience in the health and fitness field. She can be reached via e-mail at [email protected]