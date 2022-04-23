UNC Health Southeastern Foundation’s annual gala fundraiser set for May 6

Emily and Channing Jones , above left, and Josh and Farrin Freeman, above right, will serve as co-chairs of UNC Health Southeastern Foundation’s 29th annual gala fundraiser, scheduled for May 6 at Southeastern Agricultural Center, 1027 U.S. 74 East in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — An Enchanted Evening Gala of Grateful Giving is the theme for UNC Health Southeastern Foundation’s 29th annual gala fundraiser.

The event will be held 7-11 p.m. May 6 at Southeastern Agricultural Center, 1027 U.S. 74 East in Lumberton. It is presented by Robins & Morton and will benefit the Foundation’s Equip. Empower. Enrich. campaign to provide direct resources for UNC Health Southeastern employee advancement through continuing education, advanced training and certifications.

Josh and Farrin Freeman of Lumberton, and Channing and Emily Jones of Pembroke will serve as co-chairs of the event.

For the Freemans, who both hold degrees as advanced practice providers, education equals quality.

“When staff feel that their organization is investing time and money into their education and furthering their skill set, it improves our patient care and our organization as a whole, and, in turn, allows us to provide better care to the community,” said Farrin Freeman, who currently works as an oncology nurse at Gibson Cancer Center but plans to transition to a family nurse practitioner with UNC Health Southeastern in the near future.

She completed a master’s degree in nursing with family nurse practitioner training from UNC Wilmington in December 2021.

“Reinvesting in our staff is going to reinvest in our community,” said Josh Freeman, UNC Health Southeastern director of Surgical Services, who is currently completing a master’s degree in business administration.

He has a doctor of nursing practice degree and a master’s degree with family nurse practitioner training.

“It will also make our health system stronger, helping us recruit and retain our employees,” he said.

Both of the Freemans have utilized programs through the Foundation to fund certain levels of their educational pursuits, working for the health care system as repayment for those scholarship loans.

“I feel like this is different than any other gala as this cause could potentially impact every employee or every department,” Farrin Freeman said.

“Anyone that wants to pursue a certificate or an advanced degree or get that first degree, this is really going to help,” Josh Freeman added.

Channing and Emily Jones are lifelong residents of Robeson County and are personally and professionally invested in the county’s success, both working in county government. Channing serves as the executive director for economic development, and Emily is the county’s public information officer in addition to running her own web design company, Webelated.

“The services that the hospital provides the citizens of Robson County and the surrounding countries is so important to providing quality health care to our community,” Channing Jones said. “You’re not just investing in an organization but in the welfare and well-being of our community and our loved ones as they visit the hospital. It’s important that we continue to support our providers in this area and this region as they could be caring for one of our loved ones one day.”

Emily Jones said, “It’s important that our community knows who our local hospital is and what services they provide. They also need to be aware of the connection to the community they serve. When I have been asked why someone should support the gala, I have responded that it shows support and a connection between the local hospital and the people it serves. Also, our nurses and providers need specialized training to stay on top of the technology and innovation that comes along with health care.”

Through collaboration and philanthropic funding, UNC Health Southeastern and the UNC Health Southeastern Foundation are working to ensure health care professionals in any position throughout the system attain their future goals by providing access to a variety of education and resources that will help cultivate an even stronger healthcare community.

“For not-for-profit health care organizations, delivering high quality, compassionate health care is more than a job—it’s the mission,” said Sissy Grantham, UNC Health Southeastern Foundation executive director. “To execute the mission, a team effort is required. Knowing that each patient touched by UNC Health Southeastern team members goes on to touch the lives of their friends, family, and neighbors, allows us to truly feel the impact of care.”

Entertainment for the gala will be provided by The Java Band, sponsored by Robeson County Board of Commissioners. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be provided by Two Brothers Catering and UNC Health Southeastern Food and Nutritional Services. The Lounge Tent is sponsored by the Robeson County Board of Commissioners. Beverages will be provided by Healy Wholesale Company & Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated. An array of desserts will be provided by SR Originals and Top That Dessert Bar.

Tickets are now available for purchase online at www.srmc.org/foundation/events/gala. To learn more, call UNC Health Southeastern Foundation Office at 910-671-5583 or email [email protected]