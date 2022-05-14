UNC Health Southeastern’s Minton receives 2022 Baker Nurse award

LUMBERTON — A registered nurse at UNC Health Southeastern recently was named the 2022 Baker Nurse of Excellence

Christopher Minton, a staffer at 3-Rust Tower, was presented the award during a May 10 ceremony hosted by the organization’s Professional Growth Council as part of National Nurses Week.

Minton, a resident of Hope Mills, began his nursing career in 1994 as a licensed practical nurse. He furthered his education at Fayetteville Technical Community College, where he obtained an associate degree in nursing in 2015. He received a bachelor’s degree in nursing in 2017 from Fayetteville State University

“It’s an honor and a privilege to work and be a part of the UNC Health Southeastern family,” Minton said.

“Chris is the kind of nurse you want caring for you or your loved ones,” said Renae Taylor, UNC Health Southeastern vice president and chief nurse executive. “He not only shows great compassion and empathy to his patients, but he is also dedicated to his teammates. We are so proud to have him as part of the UNC Health Southeastern team.”

The other 2022 finalist nominees were Elena Dian, Labor & Delivery; Sarah Durden, Southeastern Women’s Health Care at The Oaks; and Whitney Packer, WoodHaven. The winner was selected by a panel based on nomination applications submitted by peers and interviews.

Past Baker winners are Samela “Dee” Prevatte, 2021; Tess McNeill, 2020; Don “Jake” Jacobs, 2019; Deborah Peterson, 2018; Sharon Smith, 2017; Cynthia Kinlaw, 2016; Tammy McDuffie, 2015; Elizabeth Moore, 2014; and Melissa Britt, 2013.

The Baker Nurse of Excellence Award was established in 2014 through an endowed gift by Stephanie and Wil Bass of Clayton. The award is named in honor of Stephanie’s late grandparents, Dr. Horace Baker Jr., a surgeon who was a member of the medical staff at Southeastern Regional Medical Center; and his wife Dorothy, a former Army nurse. Dr. Horace Baker Sr., Bass’ great-grandfather, was founder of the Baker Sanatorium in 1921, which later merged with Thompson Hospital to form what was known as the Baker-Thompson Memorial Hospital in Lumberton in 1946. These two older facilities were replaced by a new hospital known as Robeson County Memorial Hospital in 1953, which later became UNC Health Southeastern.