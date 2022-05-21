LUMBERTON — The ribbon was cut earlier this week on the new Oxford House recovery home in Lumberton.

The Oxford House project received financial backing from Eastpointe, and was represented at the grand opening by CEO Sarah Stroud, staff, and board members. Eastpointe is a managed care organization dedicated to working with individuals and families in eastern North Carolina who struggle with mental health, substance use disorder, and intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Each Oxford House is a community home that provides a safe, healthy environment for people in substance use recovery. The goal is to prevent relapse by addressing the nonmedical drivers of residents’ health including access to housing, healthy foods, transportation, and job opportunities.

Each location is run by its residents. Residents work together and support one another. Each resident helps pay rent, maintain a clean living environment, and manage the home’s finances. The Lumberton location houses seven male residents.

Eastpointe officials say the company is proud to support Oxford House.

“Eastpointe is always reassessing our communities’ behavioral health needs,” Stroud said. “In Robeson County, and across our service area, our stakeholders expressed the need for exactly what Oxford House provides: A community space that better supports substance use recovery and helps address every aspect of a person’s health. This investment will strengthen the Lumberton community. We look forward to continuing our support for Oxford House.”

The program’s results are exemplary. For those in recovery not using a recovery house, the relapse rate is about 50%. A study of 890 Oxford House residents showed that, over 27 months, only 13% relapsed.

The Oxford House program began in 1975 in Maryland; locations have since spread across the country and around the world. There are now over 200 North Carolina locations.

For more information, visit https://oxfordhousenc.org/.