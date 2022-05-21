This week marked the one millionth death associated with COVID-19 in the United States.

This number is more than the number of Americans who died in World War II and the Civil War combined. Three quarters of those who died were 65 years old and older, and the minority populations were twice as likely to die than whites.

As a reminder, 675,000 Americans died from the Spanish Influenza in 1918-19 — so half again as many Americans died from the recent pandemic. However, the U.S. population was only one-third of what we have currently, so the true effect was much more catastrophic. The biggest difference is 20 million to 50 million people died worldwide in the Spanish flu pandemic compared to less than five million with the recent pandemic.

The formula shortage has plenty of families scrambling. Health personnel have been given a list of alternatives, and affected mothers should consult with them. As important is a list of things not to do: Do not water down formula to stretch it; do not make homemade infant formula; do not purchase breast milk from an unknown source, and do not purchase formula from overseas suppliers.

There have been several recalls of formula before the shortage — oftentimes this type product makes its way to flea markets so they should not be purchased from that venue.

With the notice that the Abbott manufacturing plant has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to begin production again, it will take roughly eight weeks to have this product on the market — so the shortage will be in place for a couple of months at least.

President Joe Biden’s administration has made an additional eight free COVID test kits available to American households. This may be a good opportunity to acquire them because Congress has been very reluctant to provide more funding for COVID testing and vaccinations — so it may be when they are gone, they are gone. Household could have acquired up to 16 tests.

And to demonstrate that things are beginning to return to normal, 73-year-old Ric Flair is going to wrestle once more this summer. As he says — to be the man you have to beat the man — and that has not happened yet. There should be no need for fake blood as there ought to be an adequate amount produced during the match.

His trademark “Woo” says it all.

Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.