LUMBERTON — An advanced practice nurse practitioner has joined the heart health care team at UNC Health Southeastern’s Southeastern Cardiology and Cardiovascular Clinic.

Sharleen Glass most recently completed a doctorate degree in nursing, with a focus on leadership, from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona.

She has more than 25 years of nursing experience, including eight years of management and clinical oversight. Before joining UNC Health Southeastern Glass practiced with Baptist Medical Center in Montgomery, Alabama.

“I decided to return to UNC Southeastern based on the needs of the community and to be closer to my family,” Glass said. “The community deserves providers that are passionate about providing proper care and leaving patients better than we found them. My personal motto would be to always treat others as you would want to be treated.”

Southeastern Cardiology and Cardiovascular Clinic is located at 2936 North Elm St. Suite 102 in Lumberton. Call 910-671-6619 to schedule an appointment with Glass.