Dr. Kumar rejoins UNC Health Southeastern; plans to begin bariatric program

LUMBERTON — A doctor has rejoined Southeastern Surgical Clinic and the medical staff of UNC Health Southeastern.

Dr. Rakesh Kumar, F.A.C.S., is a general, advanced laparoscopic, robotic and bariatric surgeon, according to UNC Health Southeastern. After initially joining the health system in 2017, he moved to Brooklyn, New York, in 2020 to complete a fellowship in minimally invasive and advanced gastrointestinal surgery at Maimonides Medical Center.

Extensive specialized training during fellowship provides the necessary skills to perform advanced and complicated surgeries safely.

“During my fellowship, I acquired skills in advanced laparoscopic surgeries and advanced gastrointestinal surgery, which are important not only for patient safety but also add other benefits that come with small incisions including less pain and faster recovery,” Kumar said.

Kumar received his medical degree from Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi, India, in 2002. He also completed a master’s degree in surgery at Maulana Azad Medical College in 2007. He completed a general surgery residency at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn in 2017, serving as chief resident from 2016-2017. He is board certified in general surgery. Kumar is a fellow of American College of Surgeons. He is a member of Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons and American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.

His areas of interest include bariatric, laparoscopic and robotic surgeries for conditions and diseases involving gallbladder, stomach, small intestine, colon, and rectum, hiatal hernia, anti-reflux procedures, weight loss surgeries and endoscopy.

Kumar will begin offering bariatric surgery using sleeve gastrectomy and gastric bypass methods this summer, according to UNC Health Southeastern. This program will expand health care system’s commitment to bringing specialty care to our region.

“It is a priority of our health system to bring in skilled, trained specialists to support the community locally so that our patients don’t have to travel in order to receive this higher level of care and broader access to specialists,” said Chris Ellington, UNC Health Southeastern president/CEO.

Information seminars will be held beginning in June. More information will be released soon regarding the program.

Kumar and his wife, Dr. Mandeep Kaur, have two children.

Southeastern Surgical Clinic is located within the Southeastern Health Mall on the campus of Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton at 2934 N. Elm St., Suite E. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 910-739-0022.