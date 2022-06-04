LUMBERTON — A local health care provider is stepping up to help raise awareness of the risks of chronic wounds during the ninth annual Wound Care Awareness Week, which starts Monday.

Southeastern Wound Healing Center is an affiliate of UNC Health Southeastern and member of the Healogics network, the nation’s leading provider of advanced wound care. Healogics® established Wound Care Awareness Month in 2014 to bring attention to the growing need for wound care. Nearly 7 million Americans currently live with chronic wounds. Program directors across the nation are dedicating the week to educating physicians, patients and the general public about the prevalence of chronic wounds and the advanced wound care solutions that are available. Southeastern Wound Healing Center offers several advanced therapies to patients suffering from chronic wounds.

The incidence of chronic wounds is rising because of the aging population and increasing rates of disease, according to the Center. Various conditions like diabetes, peripheral artery disease, cardiovascular disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease increase the likelihood of a person having or developing a chronic wound. A breakdown of wound types, by prevalence, for those living with chronic wounds include:

— Pressure ulcers, 43%;

— Diabetic foot ulcers, 31%;

— Venous stasis ulcers, 12%;

— Surgical wounds or trauma, 8%;

— Arterial ulcers, 6%.

If left untreated, chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of the affected limb, according to the Center.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have only made matters worse, as many suffering from chronic wounds have not sought needed care during the past two years. The result has been a steep rise in amputations, according to a study from the American Diabetes Association.

“Now that the pandemic is essentially behind us, it is important for patients to seek care for any unhealing wounds they find to prevent serious complications later on,” said Dr. Karl Moo Young, Southeastern Wound Healing Center medical director. “We are here to attend to their wound care needs.”

Visit www.woundcareawareness.com to learn more about Wound Care Awareness Week and hear from patients about how wound healing changed their lives. To schedule an appointment, call 910-738-3836 or visit www.unchealthsoutheastern.org.