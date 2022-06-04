The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located in Saint Pauls. For dogs, there are 100 individual pens for the general population; there are another 20 pens for observation/bite animals, plus separate pens for mothers and their litters, and there are pens for dogs exhibiting symptoms of potential health problems.

By license, we cannot exceed capacity.

Cleaning the pens requires moving the dogs to other pens because they cannot be in the pen while it is being cleaned, which decreases the number of pens that can be used at one time. Once capacity is reached and more animals are en route, a decision must be made on how to create space.

There are several rescue groups that work the state, but the general preference is not toward large dogs, which happens to be our normal animal. Animals must be held for five days, unless sick, before disposition can occur. Animals are euthanized only because of space limitations or illness.

Based upon the last annual report, Robeson and Cumberland counties took in the same number of animals. So despite the disparity in populations — Cumberland is almost three times more populous — the animal population being sheltered is very similar. One way to euthanize fewer animals is to not pick up or take in as many. This is what several shelters have done to decrease their euthanasia rates. However, all of our animals are picked up based upon a complaint or are brought in by an individual. Some shelters charge $10 for a person to drop off an animal; in this county the animal will be put on the side of the road before the average person would pay a surrender fee.

There is a glut of animals in the South and a lack of animals in the North, which is where the rescue groups come in. Staff stay in continuous contact with these groups hoping for animals to be rescued. Recently, a rescuer that has been taking many of our cats lost their credentials. From January to April 372 cats were brought in. In the month of May alone more 400 cats came in. We cannot handle that kind of number without decreasing the overall number of cats being kept.

The Humane Society and the Shelter have spay/neuter vouchers based on the owners’ income, but after 10 years, it still has not had a dramatic effect on the animal flow. Responsible pet owners are offset by the irresponsible ones who do not get rabies vaccinations, control their animals nor try to curb the pet population. We are working with Best Friends on the rescue issues, but decreasing animal pickups, and catching and releasing animals back from where they came is not what the public wants or expects.

Simply put, we do not have sufficient human population in this county to have all the animals adopted locally so rescue groups are the only hope to keep as many animals alive as possible.

Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.