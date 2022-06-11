UNC Health Southeastern Foundation tournament raises almost $24,000

LUMBERTON — Almost $24,000 was raised during UNC Health Southeastern Foundation’s 31st annual Swing for Good Health golf tournament.

The money will benefit the Horace E. Stacy Jr., Academic Scholarship Endowment, which provides financial assistance for medical, nursing and allied health students in Robeson County and the surrounding region that are committed to the local community.

Seventy-seven golfers and sponsors participated in the event, which was held June 2 at Pinecrest Country Club Golf Course in Lumberton. Nineteen teams competed for cash prizes, special hole prizes, and hole-in-one opportunities.

Horace Stacy Jr. was a dedicated volunteer, past Foundation board chair, and was instrumental in setting up the academic scholarship endowment to provide opportunities for local students to gain knowledge and learn skills that will help serve our community.

“Congratulation to all our winners and supporters,” said Sissy Grantham, UNC Health Southeastern Foundation executive director. “This tournament and many scholarships would not be possible without the local businesses and individuals participating as sponsors, prize donors, golfers and volunteers, understanding the value of those who have chosen to study medicine, nursing or allied health and who plan to return to this community to practice.”

The first-place winners, who posted a score of 51, were Ryan Bass, Allan Campbell, Mike Chuchacz and Brian Taylor. The team received a $1,000 cash prize.

The second-place winners, with a score of 57, were Lee Barton, Bobby Davis, Joey Todd and Lee Todd. The team received a $500 cash prize.

Greg Dial, Channing Jones, Randall Jones and Hartley Oxendine placed third. The team received a $250 cash prize.

Butch Lennon claimed the prize for closest to the pin on hole #12. The award for the longest drive on hole #3 went to Lee Todd. The tournament provided players with an opportunity at a hole-in-one prize sponsored by Lumberton Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, GMC, Hummer, however, there was no winner.

“Thank you to all the local business and individual sponsors for whom this event would not have been possible without their support,” Grantham said.

Sponsors included:

— Ace Sponsors: Revels Contracting Service, Inc. and Robins & Morton;

— Eagle Sponsors :Aramark, Campbell’s Used Cars, Coastal Radiology/Radiology Partners, Contempora Fabrics, Dairy Queen of Lumberton, HealthKeeperz, Lumbee River EMC, Mary Lou Herring, Metcon, Inc., Rob and Allison Owen, Rust Enterprises and UNIFI;

— Birdie Sponsors: Rempac Foam, Smith’s Refrigeration, VALIC and Wedge Capital Management.

Beverage sponsors for the tournament were Cape Fear Construction and Smith’s Refrigeration.

The hole sponsors were Bob’s Jewel Shop, Fairmont Drug, Carolina ID Consultants, P.C., Chick-fil-A of Lumberton, Golden Corral of Lumberton, Lumbee Guaranty Bank, Mr. and Mrs. James E. Martin, McKenzie Supply, McNeill Legacy Funeral Home, Dr. DuBose Medlock – General Surgery, Oliver Oil Company, Dr. Joseph E. Roberts Jr., Skinner Farlow Kirwan Architecture, Sign City – Signs & Prints, Sissy Grantham, Southeastern Veterinary Hospital and Mr. and Mrs. Coble D. Wilson Jr.

Food was donated for the tournament by Chick-Fil-A, Golden Corral and Canteen Vending. Beverages were donated by Lumbee Guaranty Bank and Pepsi Bottling Company.

Providing products and gifts for the tournament were Adelio’s, Biggs Park Mall, Black’s Tire and Auto Service, Burns’ Millwright Services, Canteen Vending, Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery, Chick-Fil-A of Lumberton, Contempora Fabrics, El Zarape De Antonio, Forms & Supply, The Gilded Monkey, Golden Corral of Lumberton, Happenings on Elm, Jernigan’s of Lumberton, Lumbee Guaranty Bank, O’Reilly Auto Parts of Lumberton, Pepsi Bottling Company, Pinecrest Country Club Golf Course, Proforma Promographix, Sign City, Southeastern Farm Equipment, Tomlinson’s and Your Pie of Lumberton. As well as UNC Health Southeastern’s Business Development, Marketing, Public Relations, Engineering/Maintenance and Food & Nutrition Service departments, Lifestyle Day Spa, Lifestyle Fitness Center and volunteers.

To learn more about the UNC Health Southeastern Foundation, call 910-671-5583 or visit unchealthsoutheastern.org/foundation.