RALEIGH — The American Red Cross has scheduled seven blood drives as part of its campaign to get donors to give in honor of World Blood Day, which is Tuesday.

Each year on June 14, the American Red Cross joins blood collection organizations around the world to celebrate World Blood Donor Day, which recognizes the importance of a safe and stable blood supply and the donors who make it possible. All blood types are needed, and eligible donors are encouraged to be part of something big by making an appointment to give blood or platelets this month.

Three of the local blood drives are to take place in Lumberton. They are scheduled for 1-6 p.m. Friday at Antioch Baptist Church, located at 5089 Old Whiteville Road; 1-6 p.m. June 23 at Morning Star Community Church, 702 Dunn Road; and 1-6 p.m. June 30 at Petsense of Lumberton, 4327 Fayetteville Road.

Two are to be held in Red Springs. They are scheduled for 1-6 p.m. June 20 at St. Joseph Miracle Revival Center, 4657 Daniel McLeod Road; and 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 29 at Red Springs Presbyterian Church, 115 N Vance St.

Two blood drives are scheduled in St. Pauls. They are planned for noon to 5 p.m. June 22 at St Paul’s United Methodist Church, 406 W. Broad St.; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 24 at Watts, 1491 NC 20 West.

Generous blood and platelet donors are critically important in ensuring lifesaving care is available the moment patients need it, according to Red Cross. As a thank-you for helping, in honor of the new Baz Luhrmann film titled “Elvis,” all who come to give in the month of June automatically will be entered for a chance to win a VIP trip to Graceland for two, including round-trip airfare to Memphis; a three-night stay at The Guest House and Elvis Entourage VIP tour, courtesy of Graceland; a custom-wrapped Gibson Epiphone guitar and more. Additionally, those who come to donate during June also will receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. (Terms apply. Visit rcblood.org/elvismovie)

The Red Cross follows a high standard of safety and infection control. The Red Cross will continue to socially distance wherever possible at blood drives, donation centers and facilities. While donors are no longer required to wear a face mask, individuals may choose to continue to wear a mask for any reason. The Red Cross also will adhere to more stringent face mask requirements per state and/or local guidance, or at the request of blood drive sponsors. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment before arriving at a drive.

Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.