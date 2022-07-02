Kiwanis Young Professionals support local pediatric patients

The Robeson-Lumberton Kiwanis Young Professionals present a generous donation to UNC Health Southeastern’s NICU, Mother/Baby and Pediatric units on Tuesday, June 28. Shown during the presentation of the gift Tuesday at the donation delivery are, from left, Kiwanis Young Professionals Chair Erika Nolley, UNC Health Southeastern Maternal/Child Health Manager Lyndsey Walters, UNC Health Southeastern NICU/Peds Manager Candy Watson, UNC Health Southeastern Foundation Executive Director Sissy Grantham, UNC Health Southeastern President/CEO Chris Ellington, and Kiwanis Young Professionals members Elizabeth Fogleman and Chasity Skusa. Kiwanis Young Professionals is made up of 12 members and is a part of Kiwanis of Robeson Lumberton, a service organization focused on improving the lives of children. Kiwanis Young Professional members held a Paint with Purpose fundraiser in May at the Inner Peace for the Arts in downtown Lumberton with local artist Brianna Goodwin. Funds raised at the event enabled members to buy items for the UNC Health Southeastern donation. Among those items were a car seat, Pack N Play, clothes, blankets, formula, toys, baby wash, lotion, wipes, diapers, and gas cards. Diapers were donated by Robeson County Church and Community Center and gas cards were donated by Oliver Oil Company.