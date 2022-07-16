It sure seems that there is a lot of coronavirus circulating.

It is impossible to compare positive cases reported now with reports that were generated before home testing became available. There were always cases missed because of reporting issues and the fact that many people refused to get tested and just continued on with their lives.

The feeling now is that for every reportable case there are seven other cases that are unknown. So if there were 450 positive cases reported then there are 3,150 not reported, for a total of 3,500 per week. How big is the problem? I believe these national numbers are stark reminders of the volume: 5,000 people per day are hospitalized, 300 people per day die and 100,000 people each day will develop long COVID.

So what is driving this latest surge?

The subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 have now become the most common form of the virus circulating. The symptoms are mostly mild — similar to a cold or an allergy issue. Those symptoms are cough, congestion, runny nose and fatigue. What sets these forms of the virus apart is that immunity does not impact them. So being vaccinated or having had one of the other types of COVID-19 give little immunity protection. For this reason the FDA has asked that boosters be available in the fall that will contain immunities to these subvariants. This matches my time frame wherein I planned to get a booster after the summer anyway.

But the truth is that this virus will continue to mutate and we are always going to fall behind in coverage. In actuality it kind of reminds me of the mosquito-borne illnesses where you get ready for Zika and along comes chikungunya and then dengue and on and on. The only one not showing is malaria, and we know a lot about that one.

Vaccine became available for children ages 6 months to 5 years old, and as anticipated the acceptance is very low. Statewide, 2% of this population has received a dose. In Robeson County there are about 7,000 children in this age group and we are at less than 1% of them getting vaccinated. That would mean less than 70 total children. I certainly understand a reluctance to get two or three more shots to a population that seems to get an endless number of them anyway but it could help protect them when the next wave hits their families.

Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.