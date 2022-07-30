Whoever has my voodoo doll could you put it on a treadmill once in a while?

In a perfect world, we would all have someone in charge of our health and fitness routine. They would wake up in the morning when we don’t feel like working out, push us to do one more rep when we are ready to quit, and slap the double cheeseburger out of our hand!

Since that world does not exist unless you are an A-list celebrity with an entourage of fitness professionals, we are on our own when it comes to being motivated. So how do we keep on keeping on and continue to reap the benefits of a fitness lifestyle? Here are a few tips to stay on track:

— Choose something you enjoy: Fitness should be fun for the most part! If you hate swimming, I suggest you don’t join a swim class. Find something you will want to do and it will be much easier not to skip!

— Group fitness classes: Exercising in a group is a great way to keep motivated and that is why I am in love with CrossFit. My family at CrossFit QFE encourages me throughout class and checks on me if I am missing in action. CrossFit is not for everyone so find a group class that fits your interest as well as your fitness level.

— Goal setting: Setting a fitness goal is great way to keep motivated. Your goal can be a certain amount of time or distance on exercise equipment, a clothing size to be in in X amount of time or even a race or other fitness competition. Anything that adds structure will keep you from skipping your training.

— Set a consistent time for your exercise: By keeping your exercise at a consistent time and day, you are more likely to make it. Whether morning, noon or evening, find a time that fits your life. It is OK to bounce around on occasion to accommodate other things but keep that to a minimum so you don’t lose your mojo.

— Get a personal trainer: If you feel your motivation slipping, hire a personal trainer. A personal trainer will stay with you during your exercise, providing expertise and by cheerleading to keep you motivated.

— Circuit train: If you are limited in time, try circuit training. Circuit training involves quickly moving from one piece of equipment to the other alternating strength training and aerobic activity. A circuit workout can cut your time in half and get you back to your day.

These are just a few ideas to keep you motivated to train. Listen to your body and if you need a day off to rest that’s OK. Just don’t let your foot off the gas when it comes to getting your fitness!

Always consult your physician before starting a new fitness routine.

Kathy Hansen has more than 30 years of experience in the health and fitness field. She can be reached via e-mail at [email protected]